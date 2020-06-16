Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Say Fox News Report About Protests is “Absolutely Inaccurate”

In a statement published on Monday, the Fort Worth Police Department said Tucker Carlson's report was "not consistent with the actual facts"

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon

The Fort Worth Police Department is addressing a report by Fox News political commentator Tucker Carlson regarding the May 31 protests.

In a statement published on Monday, the police department called Carlson's report "absolutely inaccurate."

According to Fort Worth police, Carlson reported that protestors looted and vandalized businesses and "dozens of rioters were arrested for this."

Carlson also claimed that Police Chief Ed Kraus "dropped all charges against the rioters."

The Fort Worth Police Department said Carlson's report was "not consistent with the actual facts," and stated that the only charges dropped were minor misdemeanors which did not involve property or personal crimes.

Carlson also said that Chief Kraus made a statement suggesting that he believed the individuals committing the crimes were officers with the Fort Worth Police Department.

The police department called Carlson's assertion "a gross mischaracterization of any statement released by Chief Kraus or the department."

"Recklessly releasing such inaccurate, unverified information does nothing for the good of the public and simply creates an environment of confusion and bitterness during a time in which so many are wanting their voices heard," the Fort Worth Police Department said.

The police department reminded the community, their officers, and the nation of the department's commitment to "ensuring timely and accurate information is disseminated to the public while remaining transparent."

