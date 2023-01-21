Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Responding to Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Confirm

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth police are responding to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning, according to the department.

Fort Worth Police Department says the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue. No further details have been released, but police are on the scene investigating the shooting.

NBC 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Please check back and/or refresh for updated information as it becomes available.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This story is still developing.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us