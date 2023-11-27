Off-duty Tarrant County deputy shot twice at Fort Worth credit union; suspect in custody

A person is in custody after a Tarrant County sheriff's deputy was reportedly shot twice while working off-duty at a Fort Worth credit union Monday afternoon, NBC 5 News has learned.

According to officials, the deputy was working security inside the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on the 6400 block of Brentwood Stair Road when he was shot. Dispatch reports indicate the first call came in at about 3:42 p.m.

An ambulance was seen racing from the scene toward John Peter Smith Hospital, escorted by Fort Worth police officers and Tarrant County sheriff's deputies.

BREAKING: Fort Worth PD just blocked streets throughout town to deliver a patient at high speed to the ER at JPS Hospital.



No word yet on what exactly happened, we’re on scene and will be live at 5 on @NBCDFW. pic.twitter.com/TSZ27FPVJC — Keenan Willard (@KeenanNBC5) November 27, 2023

NBC 5 crews at the scene saw dozens of other officers and deputies outside the credit union. The glass doors to the credit union were shattered.

Details about the shooting and the deputy's condition are not yet confirmed, however, NBC 5 has learned the deputy was undergoing surgery Monday afternoon. According to the county sheriff, the deputy is in stable condition.

Tarrant County Commissioner Tim O'Hare tweeted the deputy had been shot twice. He followed that tweet up with another one about 35 minutes later saying, "The suspect is now in custody."

Officials have not released any information about the person who shot the deputy and have not confirmed whether the person who shot the deputy is at large or in custody. However, a large police presence outside a home less than half a mile from the credit union is believed to be related to the shooting.

The FBI is at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities responded to a shooting involving a deputy in East Fort Worth. It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at a business on Brentwood Stair Road. NBC 5's Keenan Willard and Sophia Beausoleil were live with the latest details.