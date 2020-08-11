Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Request Public's Assistance in Murder Investigation

Police said multiple assailants forced their way into a home and shot the victim, 31-year-old Darius Ladeele Marable

NBC 5 News

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking the public for information about a murder that took place in January.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting near the 3900 block of Griggs Court at about 10:08 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Police said multiple assailants forced their way into a home and shot the victim, 31-year-old Darius Ladeele Marable.

Marable was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this murder to call 817-392-4327. Callers can remain anonymous.

