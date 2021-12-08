Fort Worth Police Release Video, 911 Call, In Fatal Shooting

Fort Worth police on Wednesday released portions of a 911 call and dramatic video of officers responding to a call on the north side from a man who said he was armed with a pistol and thinking about using it.

“I’m across the street,” the man told the 911 operator shortly after noon Tuesday. “I have a gun and I’m worried I’m going to go in and kill my parents.”

The man, identified as 29-year-old Mitchell Robert Davis, urged police to come right away and his comments suggest he was having a mental health crisis.

"I feel like I'm possessed,” Davis said. “And I'm going to hurt somebody. I have a gun in my pocket right now."

The 911 operator dispatched officers immediately and tried to keep Davis calm.

"OK, just stay on the phone with me,” the call taker said. “Just talk to me a little bit, OK?"

Three officers arrived at the man’s location on Bear Creek Trail.

"Keep your hands up! Keep your hands up!" the officers yelled.

As officers approached him, he got on his knees and appeared to cooperate.

Then, he reached into his pocket and pulled out what appeared to be a pistol.

The officers’ body camera footage clearly shows he aimed it at officers.

"Don't do it! Don't do it!" the officers said before at least one of them opened fire, killing the man.

The gun was a fake but looked just like the real thing, Chief Neil Noakes said.

Noakes says the department released the video to be transparent in an age when all police shootings are under scrutiny.

"This is a very tragic chain of events that ultimately ended in the loss of one life and affected many other lives, including the family of the individual, the officers involved, and the families of those officers,” Noakes said.

He also says the video shows the split-second decisions officers sometimes have to make and the dangers of police work.

Police have not said how many of the three officers shot the man.

The case is under investigation and will be referred to a grand jury, police said.