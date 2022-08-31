Fort Worth Police Release Dramatic Bodycam Video of Shooting Involving Hostage on I-35

Fort Worth police on Wednesday released video of a dramatic situation that came to an end on Interstate 35 Sunday when police shot and killed a man but not before he fatally wounded a hostage.

It happened Sunday when police in Central Texas started chasing a car north on I-35. The chase ended more than 100 miles away in Fort Worth after the vehicle crashed near downtown.

The woman told 911 operators that she had been shot in the stomach. When Fort Worth officers approached the stopped car, they said they heard another gunshot.

Video from the officers' bodycams showed the man holding a gun to the woman’s stomach and using her body as a human shield, police said.

The video shows officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused. With the woman injured and the man refusing to drop the weapon, two officers fatally shot the man.

"Fearing the suspect would shoot the female hostage again, two FWPD officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect," Noakes said in a video describing the incident.

The hostage was rushed to the hospital by police officers but she didn't survive her injuries.

Only later, upon review of the bodycam footage, did police learn that when they confronted the man his gun was jammed and that there wasn’t a magazine in the magazine well.

"Please keep in mind that these body cameras are usually placed around chest level on the officers and their point of view is higher than the body camera," Noakes said.

The police identified the woman as 31-year-old Shaelan Hill, of Austin, and the man who held her hostage as 38-year-old J’Qunnton Hopson.

Police said they released the video in an effort to be transparent about officer-involved shootings.