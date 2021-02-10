Fort Worth Police Officer's Racist Facebook Post Detailed in Termination Document

A Fort Worth police officer who was fired Tuesday posted a racist message on Facebook saying “Black at it again” under a photo of a man robbing a convenience store, according to his termination letter.

Chadwick Hughes, a patrol officer in the department’s Central Division, was fired by new Chief Neil Noakes following an internal investigation.

Another officer noticed the posting on Jan. 30 and notified his superiors, the department said.

The department disclosed the incident before it was publicly known.

The city provided the public records detailing the reasons for the termination after NBC 5 requested the documents on Wednesday.

Hughes’ attorney, Kirby Wallace, said Hughes plans to appeal his termination and declined further comment.

Responding to someone’s comment under his Facebook post, Hughes wrote “the Black population makes up less than 15% of the American population but creates approximately 50% of the violent crime. Facts are facts my man. Sorry you’re too much of a snowflake to handle the truth,” according to the letter.

When another person commented that “justifying racism with blanket data lacking any context isn’t very scientific,” Hughes responded, “Your white shame is showing, my man,” the department said.

When someone else wrote to him, "I'm sure your father taught you that typical blue lives matter behavior," Hughes fired back: "At least I know who my father is," according to the document.

The letter noted that Hughes’ Facebook page was available to friends and friends of friends, he disclosed he worked for the Fort Worth police department and included numerous pictures of him in his police uniform.

Hughes had been an officer for three years. He was fired for unprofessional conduct and violating social media guidelines, the department said.