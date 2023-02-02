Fort Worth Police Officers Involved in 18-Wheeler Collision

Two Fort Worth police officers narrowly avoided a dangerous situation early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers were at an accident on Interstate 20 near Loop 820.

While there, an officer's patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler's trailer. One of the officers was inside the car when that happened.

Fort Worth Police said that officer was able to get out. Both made it to safety before two more 18-wheelers hit their vehicle. The area was experiencing dangerous conditions due to ice and ongoing freezing rain that had been falling overnight.

The scene has since been cleared.

Both officers were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.