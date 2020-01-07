Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officer to Appeal Suspension

The punishment was handed down after the death of a man in police custody in 2018.  

By Larry Collins

A Fort Worth officer who was suspended after a man died in police custody in 2018 is scheduled to appeal the punishment Tuesday.

Andrew Schraf was suspended for five days after Christopher Lowe, 55, died in the back of a police car.

Ultimately five Fort Worth officers were fired and two were suspended after the incident.

Lowe died soon after he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car on Griggs Avenue.

A homeowner had called 911 to report a man was hitting the hood of her pickup with a pipe and then started to bang on her front door.

According to a police news release at the time, Lowe started to complain of medical issues, but officers left him in the squad car without calling an ambulance while they talked to witnesses.

The officers later found him "unresponsive" and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Schraf's attorney said the punishment is extreme and unfair.

Fort WorthFort Worth police
