Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Wednesday where no one was injured. It's the second shooting involving an officer that the department says occurred within eight hours.

According to police, several people called 911 just before noon Wednesday to report a man armed with at least one gun standing outside the leasing office of an apartment complex on the 8500 block of John T. White Road.

Callers said they feared for their safety and at least one person said the man pointed a gun at him.

When police officers arrived, they said they saw a man in the parking lot who pulled a gun out of his waistband. Police said an officer pulled out her gun and the man started running. Police said there was a foot chase and that the officer, "fearing for her safety and the safety of citizens in the area, fired her gun at the man several times."

Police said the man was not hit by the gunfire and continued running before eventually barricading himself in an apartment. Fort Worth police said officers set up a perimeter around the building and said the man was later taken into custody.

Investigators, police said, found a gun and a rifle at the scene.

No injuries were reported and the department's Major Case Unit is investigating the incident in conjunction with Internal Affairs.

The shooting was the second involving a Fort Worth police officer in less than 12 hours. Police said officers responding to a domestic disturbance before dawn Wednesday fatally shot a man who charged at officers while holding a knife. Details of that shooting can be read here.