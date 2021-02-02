Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officer Put on Restrictive Duty Over Inappropriate Social Media Post

Fort Worth PD said the posts were discovered by another officer over the weekend

By Alanna Quillen

A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restrictive duty after posting racially insensitive and inappropriate social media posts, the department says.

In a press release, Fort Worth PD said the posts were discovered by another officer over the weekend.

The officer who made the posts is a 3-year veteran of the department.

Officials said the Internal Affairs Unit are currently investigating the matter.

At the direction of Chief Neil Noakes, the officer has been placed on restricted duty. That means the officer’s gun, badge, and all police powers have been removed, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The department said in a statement that it is committed to transparency and will release further information when they are legally able to do so.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or communication which is racially insensitive or unprofessional will not be tolerated. It reflects poorly on our department and the other officers who do the job right every day. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet our standards," according to the statement.

