Fort Worth Police Officer Placed on Restricted Duty for Sharing Racially Insensitive Post

For the second time in two weeks, a Fort Worth police officer has discovered a racially insensitive post shared by another Fort Worth officer.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Internal Affairs investigators were made aware of the post on Friday and have begun an investigation into the matter.

At the direction of Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes, the officer, a four-year veteran, has been placed on restricted duty, which involves the removal of the officer's gun, badge, and all police powers, pending the outcome of the investigation, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

In a statement released Friday, the Fort Worth Police Department said it is committed to transparency and holds every officer to a high standard, adding that any comment, post, or communication that is racially insensitive or unprofessional will not be tolerated.

The department said it will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet the department's standards.