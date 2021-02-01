Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officer on Restrictive Duty Over Social Media Post

NBC 5 News

A Fort Worth police officer has been placed on restrictive duty after another officer found racially insensitive and inappropriate posts on social media over the weekend.

The department says the Internal Affairs Unit is now investigating.

The 3-year veteran of the department was stripped of their gun, badge and all police powers until the investigation is complete.

A media release from the department states that "Our department is committed to transparency and will release further information when we are legally able to do so."

