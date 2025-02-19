Fort Worth police officer is going the extra miles to honor his fallen sergeant

When Fort Worth Police Officer Oscar Lazarky ends his midnight shift, he gets to work training for The Cowtown.

"It's a great course," Lazarky said. This will be his 14th year to run The Cowtown, but this year is different.

"This year in August, we lost our sergeant, Sgt. Billy Randolph in an accident," Lazarky said. It was on Aug. 12 that Randolph was working at the scene of a crash when he was hit and killed. "This city lost a great person that day."

Lazarky, who had already signed up for The Cowtown Marathon, wanted to honor Randolph during his run by wearing a bib number that matched Randolph's badge number, 2797. There was one problem: marathon bib numbers only go up to 2500.

"If I wanted to run with his badge number, 2797, I had to change into the ultra-marathon," Lazarky explained. "So I thought that was just, like, his way of putting me up to another challenge."

The Cowtown Ultra-Marathon is just over 31 miles.

"There's a lot of ups and downs when you're running for that long," Lazarky said, adding that Randolph might have thought he was off his rocker for doing it. "But probably proud that I'm doing it for him."

"The city kinda moves on, but that accident has kinda stayed with us, and his family has definitely stayed with us," Lazarky said. "It's just a way to kind of keep them in mind and let them know we're still here for them."

