Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Over Social Media Post

A Fort Worth police officer was fired Monday in violation of the department's social media use after a post was discovered with racially insensitive content.

On Feb. 5, a Fort Worth officer discovered a racially insensitive social media post published by another officer.

Internal Affairs began an investigation and found that Officer Kelly Kujawski was responsible for the post.

After reviewing the Internal Affairs findings, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes found that Officer Kujawski was in "violation of departmental General Orders and that her conduct brought unfavorable criticism upon the department."

According to a press release from the police department, Kujawski was fired on Monday, March 1.

Fort Worth police released a statement saying:

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard."