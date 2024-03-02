A Fort Worth police officer was arrested Thursday by Weatherford Police on charges of assault causes bodily injury and continuous violence against the family.

John Smith was off duty at the time of his arrest, according to a statement from Fort Worth Police.

Weatherford PD John Smith

In a statement Fort Worth PD said the Department Internal Affairs Unit immediately began an investigation once they learned of Smith's arrest. He has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the investigations.

Weatherford Police declined to share more information to protect the privacy of the victims and the integrity of the investigation.

Smith has been with the department for nine years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau.