Fort Worth Police Officer Arrested on Assault Charges, Resigns

A Fort Worth police officer resigned Wednesday after he was arrested by the Burleson Police Department.

Former Corporal Joe Collins was arrested on February 8 for assault with bodily injury of a family member.

At that time, Collins was placed on restricted duty by the Fort Worth Police Department, which includes confiscating his gun, badge and suspension of all police powers.

While under investigation by the Burleson Police Department and the Internal Affairs Department of the FWPD, it was discovered that Collins had been involved in a second domestic violence incident, which he was arrested for on Wednesday.

Collins resigned from the FWPD shortly after his arrest and Chief Neil Noakes accepted his resignation.

Noakes did note in a press release that had Collins not resigned as quickly as he did, he would have been fired by the department.

A press release from the FWPD states "The Fort Worth Police Department takes allegations of domestic violence very seriously and we do not condone this type of behavior, especially involving a member of our department. We have very high standards for our personnel and we will continue to hold them accountable."

So far, Burleson police have not released any further information about the incidents.