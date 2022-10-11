Fort Worth Police Officer Arrested for Breach of Computer Security

A Fort Worth Police Officer has been arrested for a breach of computer security.

According to Fort Worth Police Department, in April 2022, they received a complaint alleging Fort Worth Police Officer Darrell Coker was on duty when he used a city computer on two separate occasions in 2021 to run a person's information through the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System with no indication that he had a law enforcement reason to do so.

Officer Coker was immediately placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations.

In June 2022, the Fort Worth PD Special Investigations Unit filed a criminal case with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office, and Officer Coker was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 10, pursuant to a Tarrant County Grand Jury Indictment for the offense of Breach of Computer Security.

Officer Coker was placed on unpaid suspension following the indictment while the administrative investigation is being finalized.

"The FWPD does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior. We will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," said in a statement released by the department.

According to Fort Worth PD, Officer Coker has been with the FWPD for four years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau prior to being placed on restricted duty.