Fort Worth police officer accused of family violence with a deadly weapon

A Fort Worth Police officer is on restricted duty after being accused of family violence with a deadly weapon, the department says.

Officer Carlos Zelaya was arrested Monday by the Grand Prairie Police Department and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, according to a statement sent Tuesday by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort Worth Police did not release any other details about the charge other than that it was alleged to have taken place in Grand Prairie when the officer was off duty.

"Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation by our neighboring agency, the Fort Worth Police Department is unable to provide any additional information at this time," Fort Worth Police said.

Zelaya was booked into the Grand Prairie Jail and arraigned. NBC 5 has reached out to the Grand Prairie Police Department for additional information but has not yet received a response.

Fort Worth Police said concurrent criminal and internal administrative investigations are ongoing and that Zelaya is on restricted duty and has been stripped of all police authority.

"The Fort Worth Police Department aspires to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and we expect all of our officers to exemplify those standards both on and off-duty," Fort Worth Police said in a statement. "We take these allegations against Officer Zelaya very seriously and will, upon conclusion of the investigation, take all appropriate action in keeping with our high standards."

Fort Worth Police said Zelaya has been with the department since 2013 and was assigned to the Gang Unit.