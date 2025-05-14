Fort Worth police ask for help in search for missing teen with autism

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who has autism.

According to police, 18-year-old Maricella Gray was last seen at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Yucca Avenue.

Police said Gray is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 243 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, pants, and a backpack.

Police said Gray has autism and they are worried she might be lost or in danger.

Authorities did not clarify why Gray left or if they think she left alone.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police at 817-459-5580.