Fort Worth Police looking for suspect after person stabbed to death

Police are searching for the person responsible for fatally stabbing a man in Fort Worth Friday afternoon.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to John Peter Smith Hospital in the 1500 block of S. Main Street around 5:42 p.m. after reports of someone arriving at the hospital by a private car with a stab wound.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Armando Garcia, was pronounced dead at the hospital, prompting authorities to launch a homicide investigation.

Police said they do not know when the deadly stabbing happened, and they believe it happened near Walmart Neighborhood Market on W. Berry Street.

The police department has not shared any details about the suspect's description.