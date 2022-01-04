Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Looking for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run

The driver in the fatal collision was behind the wheel of a Nissan sedan, police said

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth police are asking for help finding the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman on New Year's Day.

Police said the driver of a four-door Nissan sedan, color unknown, fatally hit a woman as she crossed 2916 North Main Street at about 6:25 p.m.

The driver, police said, drove away without checking to see if the woman was injured.

The area where the woman was hit is less than a mile north of the Stockyards, along a stretch of road where there are several car repair shops.

The woman's name has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.

The Nissan is expected to have damage to the front end.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding this hit-and-run or knows the location of the Nissan to call 817-392-4885.

