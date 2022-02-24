Fort Worth Police Looking for Couple Involved in Convenience Store Attack

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding two unidentified suspects following the attack of a store employee.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 4:35 a.m. when a man and woman entered a convenience store located near the corner of Highway 121 and North Beach Street.

Prior to the assault, the man began placing food items in his pockets then placing them in a vehicle while the woman continued to walk around the store, said Fort Worth Police.

Once he returned, the suspects attempted to make a purchase at the register until they were confronted by the store employee requesting that they leave. Police said the couple became agitated and the woman began punching the employee several times while the man attempted to steal more items.

The female suspect punched the employee several times as the male suspect attempted to steal another item.

Following the attack, the couple left the scene in a black four-door Mercedes Benz sedan.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call 817-392-4378 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).