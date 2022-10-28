Fort Worth Police Lieutenant Fired, Accused of Drinking Alcohol While On Duty

The Fort Worth Police Department says a lieutenant has been fired after he drank alcohol and drove a city vehicle while on duty.

The department said Friday that on May 19, 2022, an employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lt. Richard Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty.

The unit began investigating immediately and said alcoholic beverages were found in Perez's workspace and that he drove a city vehicle after drinking alcohol.

During the department's internal investigation, Perez was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers.

The department said the investigation revealed Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies" and that he was terminated.

Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was most recently assigned to the Support Services Division. The department said Perez worked in a position where he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to calls for service.

"The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," the department said in a statement Friday.

The termination is the second announced this week by the department. On Thursday, the Fort Worth Police said Officer Victor Rucker was terminated after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence. An internal investigation in Rucker's case, the department said, also revealed he violated multiple department policies.