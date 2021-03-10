Fort Worth

At Least One Person Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

NBC 5 News

At least one person is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth. Police were called to the 3500 block of Avenue H Wednesday evening, not far from Texas Wesleyan University.

At this time, we know at least one person is dead, but officials with the department say there are possibly multiple victims, but so far that has not been confirmed.

Police are also working a second scene nearby in the 3600 Block of East Rosedale Street, which is less than half a mile away from the first location. At this time it is unclear if the two locations are related.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

mask mandate 10 mins ago

With No Access Yet to COVID-19 Vaccine, Yogurt Shop Keeps Mask Requirement

This is a developing story. NBC 5 crews are on the way to the scene to gather more information. Refresh this page often for the very latest update.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us