At Least One Person Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

At least one person is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth. Police were called to the 3500 block of Avenue H Wednesday evening, not far from Texas Wesleyan University.

At this time, we know at least one person is dead, but officials with the department say there are possibly multiple victims, but so far that has not been confirmed.

Police are also working a second scene nearby in the 3600 Block of East Rosedale Street, which is less than half a mile away from the first location. At this time it is unclear if the two locations are related.

This is a developing story. NBC 5 crews are on the way to the scene to gather more information. Refresh this page often for the very latest update.