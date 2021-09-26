Fort Worth Police Investigating Overnight Triple Shooting

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers were working in the West 7th Bar area when they were notified that several individuals had been shot shortly after 2 a.m.
Police said when officers arrived, they found several victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions.
According to police, no suspects are in custody at this time.
Police said this incident is still currently under investigation.