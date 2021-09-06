Fort Worth Police Investigating Overnight Shooting at Apartment Complex

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

According to police, South Division officers were dispatched to 3386 Polo Club Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Police said a male had been shot at the Polo Club Apartments.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a man had been shot in the leg. The injury was non-life threatening, police said.

According to police, the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

The shooting is still currently under investigation, police said.