Man Shot by Fort Worth Officer After Reaching for Gun in Waistband: Police

A man is in stable condition after a Fort Worth police officer fired a gun at him Saturday morning after he grabbed a handgun from his waistband, the police department says.

According to a press release from Fort Worth PD, the department received multiple 911 calls that an unknown male was yelling, walking in the street, stopping traffic and may have been in need of assistance. Calls also detailed that the unknown male was stating “You’re under arrest” and that he was “going to pull the trigger.”

Upon arrival at the intersection of Park Vista Blvd at Keller Haslet Road, officers located the suspect and began talking with him and seeing if they could provide him with assistance. The suspect remained unresponsive.

During the encounter, officers observed what they believed to be a handgun in the man’s front waistband. As officers continued to walk with the suspect, one officer deployed their taser. However, the taser was ineffective. From there, the man grabbed the weapon from his waistband and an officer fired their weapon in response, striking him.

Officers provided aid to the unidentified man and he was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The information is preliminary and this story is developing.