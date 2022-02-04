Fort Worth Police Investigating After Man Found Dead Inside Parked Car

Police are investigating the death of a man found inside his car on Thursday afternoon.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 64-year-old Willie E. Jackson. His body was found in a parked car along the 4100 block of Dowdell Drive in Fort Worth.

Jackson was possibly living inside the car, according to Fort Worth police spokesperson Buddy Calzada.

He was pronounced dead at 5:01 p.m. Thursday when temperatures were below freezing. Officer Calzada said at this point, the cause of death is unknown.

“That is up to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. That will let us know what direction to go in this investigation,” Calzada said.

No other details have been released about the case.