Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Crash at Roundabout

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene

Metro

One person is dead after an overnight crash at a Fort Worth roundabout.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of North Riverside Drive and Shiver Road at approximately 3:15 a.m.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 50 mins ago

Arlington Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch-Off Ticket

Police said officers believe the accident occurred when the driver did not see the roundabout and drove through it. 

Southbound Riverside Drive was closed while officers investigated the incident, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us