Fort Worth Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Crash at Roundabout

One person is dead after an overnight crash at a Fort Worth roundabout.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of North Riverside Drive and Shiver Road at approximately 3:15 a.m.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said officers believe the accident occurred when the driver did not see the roundabout and drove through it.

Southbound Riverside Drive was closed while officers investigated the incident, police said.