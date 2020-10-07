Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 287

Police said they believe the individual had been ejected from the motorcycle and fell from the overpass

Metro

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 287 on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a road hazard incident in the 2900 block of Highway 287 at approximately 9:30 p.m. and found a motorcycle in the roadway on an overpass.

Officers later found a body on the ground beneath the overpass, police said.

Police said they believe the individual had been ejected from the motorcycle and fell from the overpass.

The roadway was closed while officers responded to the crash.

According to police, the incident is still under investigation.

