‘Leave the show to the pros': Fort Worth police encourage Fourth of July safety

With thousands of fireworks injuries yearly, the City of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Police Department, and the Fort Worth Fire Department encourage the community to follow the law and leave fireworks shows to professionals.

By Alexis Garcia

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the Fort Worth Police Department is encouraging the community to practice safety and refrain from setting off fireworks.

Although the city of Fort Worth permits fireworks shows, having or setting off fireworks can result in a hefty fine.

A Fort Worth city ordinance states, “The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling, and use of fireworks are prohibited. Illegal fireworks are punishable by law, and there is up to a $2,000 fine.”

According to Fort Worth police, "what goes up must come down," so celebratory gunshots are also prohibited and can result in jail time.

Police enforcement strategies and responses vary and depend on several factors:

  • Intelligence, including monitoring social media
  • The number of calls received through communications and 911 systems
  • The number of officers available to respond to calls
  • The use of surveillance cameras

During illegal fireworks activities, the police department will deploy additional resources, such as personnel working overtime.

Police said they will prioritize all calls for a police response, ensuring adequate resources are available to respond to emergencies and high-priority calls for service.

To report fireworks, do not call 9-1-1. Instead, you can file a report online through this website, the MyFW app, or call the fireworks hotline at 817-392-4444.

