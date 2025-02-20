Fort Worth police, firefighters and advocates bring resources to homeless people amid life-threatening cold

With dangerously cold temperatures continuing across North Texas, first responders and community groups are working to get potentially lifesaving resources to people living on the street.

NBC 5 followed Fort Worth police and firefighters on Wednesday as they sought out vulnerable communities to offer aid.

In the wooded and abandoned areas in southeast Fort Worth, officials searched urgently for people living without shelter and trying to survive an onslaught of severe cold.

“Most importantly, Fort Worth police and the fire department are here to help these people,” said Buddy Calzada, a public information officer for the Fort Worth Police Department.

NBC 5 was the only station given access to the operation, which officials described as a continuation of their year-round efforts to bring resources to those people without housing in the city.

On Wednesday, officials and aid workers went into an encampment near Cromwell Street, meeting with the people living outdoors in the Arctic air and offering them transportation to city shelters.

“We’re doing a patient assessment to see if there’s any type of frostbite, any type of medical need,” said Craig Trojacek, public information officer with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Officials said the aid was completely voluntary. Rather than approaching people living outdoors right now with law enforcement in mind, police told NBC 5 that they were acting as people trying to help others in need.

Along with access to city shelters, aid workers were passing out water bottles and other non-perishable goods to help people make it through the intense cold.

“To give them a place to live, also to give them gloves, socks, coat,” said Judy Garza, a mobile assessor with homelessness outreach organization DRC.

One of the people that first responders encountered Wednesday was a mother who had recently given birth.

Fort Worth police said if citizens see a person on the street who appears to be suffering from a medical emergency during the severe cold, they should call 911, allowing a dispatcher to direct officers to that person to render aid quickly.

Officers often carry bus passes as well to give homeless people the ability to travel to areas with resources.

“You know, the biggest thing to remember and keep in mind is that homelessness is not a crime,” said Calzada.

The city always offers overnight shelters for people facing homelessness, and Wednesday’s operation was a continuation of efforts to help the most vulnerable Fort Worthians.

Some advocates said these actions could be a lifesaver in the face of this severe cold.

“I feel good because I think that I’m making a difference in the community and trying to give resources that could help them survive,” said Garza.

A list of the shelters and resources that the city of Fort Worth offers for the homeless community can be found here.