Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Department Searching for Carjacking Suspect

The victim was approached by a man wearing a hooded jacket in the parking lot of 4250 Old Decatur Road on Aug. 12

Fort Worth Police Department

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a carjacking suspect.

According to police, a female victim was approached by a man wearing a hooded jacket in the parking lot of 4250 Old Decatur Road on Aug. 12 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The man pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the woman's car, police said. 

The suspect fled the scene in the victim's blue Chevrolet Equinox, but the vehicle was found abandoned in the 2100 block of Stratford Park Drive in East Fort Worth on Aug. 13.

Robbery detectives said that surveillance video shows a man with distinctive tattoos driving the Equinox in the hours after the robbery. 

The man is described as being 17 to 25 years old and between 5'6" and 5'9" with a medium build and short hair.  He had tattoos on both of his hands, upper left arm, and possibly his left forearm, police said.

Police said the suspect was first seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants, and later wore a hooded jacket, red face mask, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392- 4469.

