Six drunk driving victims a week apart: How Fort Worth's police chief is responding

Between Monday, Aug. 12, and Monday, Aug. 19, Fort Worth saw three drunk driving crashes, with six victims.

During a press conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes addressed the recent incidents alongside representatives from other law enforcement agencies and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for the group's annual Saturation Saturday event. Law enforcement agreed that they would increase patrols and set up more checkpoints to combat drunk driving more effectively.

"We at the Fort Worth Police Department are still grieving and mourning the loss of a friend, a brother, a hero in Sgt. Billy Randolph, who was senselessly taken from us by someone who chose to drink and drive," Noakes said.

That crash happened last Monday. Police said 25-year-old DeAujalae Evans was driving home from a house party in Grand Prairie when she went the wrong way on an exit ramp and hit Sgt. Randolph, who was helping clear the scene of another crash.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police reports, Evans told officers she had taken 10 shots before getting on the road.

Noakes said a few days after that crash, his officers were working another collision on the same stretch of highway when a drunk driver slammed into their marked car. He said luckily, the officers were not inside the car and were not injured.

Noakes said a few days after that, on Monday, another drunk driver slammed into the back of a car carrying five people-- killing a mother, her boyfriend and her three children.

"I call it a crash because it’s not a traffic accident. These accidents happen because people choose deliberately to make dangerous, and even deadly decisions, to get behind the wheel drunk. That is no accident. It’s a criminal act and they are criminals for committing those crimes," Noakes said.

“Mad, frustrated," Keyera Gunn told NBC 5 she was feeling earlier this week, saying it was her father, Willie, who was killed in the crash.

A spokesperson for the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said it could take months to officially identify four of the victims because they have to run DNA tests on them. He said they run DNA tests when bodies can't be identified using visual, fingerprint, or dental methods.

"They took a lot when they took him. Like, we’re hurting. We're confused. We want answers," said Tia Jones, Willie Gunn's niece.

At Friday's press conference, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said his department has seen an uptick in DWIs, arresting 63 people in the first two weeks of August.

On Saturation Saturday, this weekend, and beyond-- they're sending a message.

“We will continue to hunt down, we will continue to arrest, and we will continue to lock up anybody who wants to come to our towns and cities and drive drunk," Noakes said.

He stated that arresting their way out of the problem isn't feasible, emphasizing that the public also has a role to play in preventing these avoidable deaths.

He encouraged folks to educate their children about the dangers of drunk driving and to plan before they leave the house on how they'll get back safely-- using a designated driver, cab or rideshare service.

“Each and every one of our lives may depend on it. Just don’t drink and drive," Noakes said.

They hope the community can help prevent more families from being shattered by drunk drivers.

"I just want to say, 'I love you, Daddy, and you'll forever be my angel," said Keyera Gunn.