Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus to Retire By End of Year

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus announced Monday he would retire at the end of the year or when the city names his replacement, he said in an email to officers and employees Monday.

Kraus is a 26-year-veteran of the department.

He was hired as an officer in 1992 and rose through the ranks to become chief during a challenging time.

He was named interim chief in May 2019 after former Chief Joel Fitzgerald was fired.

Kraus guided the department's response to widespread protests this summer and drew both praise and criticism for dropping charges against people arrested solely for rioting.

"Ed has done a tremendous job," said Fort Worth Police Officers Association President Manny Ramirez. "Whoever replaces him will have big shoes to fill ... We were all proud to serve under him."