Fort Worth police

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus to Retire By End of Year

Chief made announcement in email to officers and employees

ed-kraus-fwpd-interim-chief
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth Chief of Police Ed Kraus.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus announced Monday he would retire at the end of the year or when the city names his replacement, he said in an email to officers and employees Monday.

Kraus is a 26-year-veteran of the department.

He was hired as an officer in 1992 and rose through the ranks to become chief during a challenging time.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 30 mins ago

Arlington Neighbors Find Something Good in New Project

He was named interim chief in May 2019 after former Chief Joel Fitzgerald was fired.

Kraus guided the department's response to widespread protests this summer and drew both praise and criticism for dropping charges against people arrested solely for rioting.

"Ed has done a tremendous job," said Fort Worth Police Officers Association President Manny Ramirez. "Whoever replaces him will have big shoes to fill ... We were all proud to serve under him."

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth policeFort WorthEd Kraus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us