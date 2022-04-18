Fort Worth Police Chase Ends Violently in North Richland Hills

A police chase that started in Fort Worth Monday afternoon came to a violent end along Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.

Investigators with Fort Worth police said they were dispatched to the area of East Berry Street and South Riverside Drive for a Flock activation for a stolen pickup.

Flock cameras read license plates and sent instant alerts to law enforcement officers when the cameras identify license plates that match those on lists of cars that are stolen or are otherwise of interest to the police.

When officers approached the white truck, the driver took off and the officers gave chase.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The chase ended when the driver crashed the truck along eastbound Loop 820 in North Richland Hills, not far from Rufe Snow Drive.

From Texas SkyRanger, you could see the front driver's side of the truck smashed in.

The driver of the truck received medical attention at the scene but the extent of his injuries is unclear.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.