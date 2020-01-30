Fort Worth police

Fort Worth Police Chase With Cow Begins on Rodeo Street

Loose animal lassoed in heavy brush not far from Tarrant County College

Fort Worth police chased down a loose cow in the Glencrest neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The chase with the cow began along Rodeo Street, near Wichita Street and Mansfield Highway and ended a couple of blocks to the south near Alcannon Avenue and Wichita.

Several people jumped in to help police corral the animal -- which was eventually cornered and lassoed in thick brush.

A trailer was brought in to help safely remove the animal.

It's not clear how the cow got free or where it's home is located.

