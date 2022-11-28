Fort Worth Police are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a bank the day before Thanksgiving.

Investigators released a photo Monday of a man they said walked into the Bank of America on 2725 West 7th Street and gave a teller a note demanding cash while showing a weapon.

Police said the man is white and is believed to be in his 60s or 70s and was wearing a blue jacket, white hat and khaki pants with a mask and prescription glasses.

Officials said the man got away with about $5,000.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or the robbery is asked to call Detective Johnson at 817-984-0319.