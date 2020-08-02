Fort Worth Police Ask for Public's Help to Find Hit-And-Run Driver

A motorcyclist was killed Friday in Fort Worth in a hit-and-run crash with a Toyota Camry, police say.

At a gas station parking lot in the 200 block of East Rendon Crowley Road, a light blue Camry turned in front of Billy Ray Jones, 52, who struck the side of the Camry on his motorcycle, according to Fort Worth police.

Jones was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Camry did not stay and left the scene, police said. Multiple cameras at the gas station captured the incident.

Fort Worth police are looking for the driver of the Camry in the crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4889.