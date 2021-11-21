Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Ask for Public's Help Identifying Robbery and Sexual Assault Suspect

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a sexual assault and robbery that took place on Saturday.

According to Fort Worth police, the suspect robbed and sexually assaulted a 55-year-old female victim at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was in her apartment when an unidentified male suspect forced his way through the front door of her apartment in the 6800 block of South Hulen Street.

The suspect was holding a handgun and demanded personal property from the victim, police said.

Police said the victim gave the suspect her belongings and the suspect then left the apartment before returning seconds later and sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint.

The suspect left the apartment in the victim's dark blue 2005 Honda Accord, police said. The Accord was seen parked in the 4700 block of Norma Drive.

According to police, when officers approached the vehicle, several unidentified males fled on foot from the vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the male suspect walking in the apartment complex before he committed the robbery and sexual assault.

Detectives are asking for public help locating and identifying this suspect. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4469.

