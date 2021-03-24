Fort Worth Police Ask for Public's Help Identifying Drivers Involved in Reckless Driving, Street Racing Incident

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying and locating several drivers involved in a street racing incident on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the intersection of White Settlement Road and University Drive.

Police said that one of the vehicles involved in the incident struck the ankle of a pedestrian.

Anyone with information about the drivers involved in the March 21 incident should call 817-392-4886, police said.