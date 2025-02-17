Fort Worth Police said nine people including a 16-year-old, were arrested in connection to a smash-and-grab last Sunday. Detectives from other cities are investigating if the group is connected to similar crimes in Dallas and Houston.

On Feb. 9th around 4:55 p.m. Fort Worth Police said four people acted as lookouts and a driver stayed behind as four other suspects went inside an El Rancho Supermercado, pepper sprayed employees and stole jewelry.

"Suddenly, we couldn't breathe, we started covering our mouth because we started coughing," said Lourdes Torres who was inside the store and getting ready to checkout.

"It was something really terrible, what I witnessed. It was scary," said Torres.

Cellphone video captured the moment one of the suspects used an object, possibly a tool like a hammer, to smash the display cases and steal jewelry from the jewelry store inside the supermarket.

Fort Worth Police said investigators were able to share information about the suspects with Fort Worth's Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), which helped police track down the suspects. The police department said it's Fort Worth's Tactical Intelligence and Operations Surveillance Team (OST) received the information and picked up the case and observed the suspects in Mckinney.

FWPD said McKinney Police officers helped arrest the nine suspects ranging in age from 51 to 16 -- all were taken into custody without incident.

Dexter Mitchell, 51

Dexter Mitchell Jr., 36

Reginald Mitchell, 22

Christian Venson, 25

Daniya Smith, 17

Vanessa Thompson, 23

Shonton Howard, 26

Lester Emerson, 36

Juvenile, 16

Fort Worth Police said detectives were able to recover a large amount of jewelry, totaling upwards of $100,000 in the Fort Worth robbery.

Officers said it's aware of similar crimes in Dallas and Houston, but on Thursday said it didn't have definitive

“The police haven't come out and confirmed it yet, but we're pretty confident that it's them just looking at the videos and the standstill image," said Angel Cuenca, whose family store inside an El Rancho in East Dallas was targeted last December.

Cuenca was working at their store, Joyeria Princesa, inside the El Rancho when he said four guys approached their display cases. He said one of the men with a sledgehammer began smashing the glass cases and removing multiple trays of gold jewelry from the shattered display.

More than $600,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, said Cuenca.

“Unfortunately, our second store ended up getting hit a couple of weeks ago. I didn't really release much information on it just because I wanted to let the police catch up and do their work," said Cuenca.

He said the employee at the Fort Worth store is his uncle. Even though he's waiting on police to confirm, he believes the suspects in the Fort Worth case are tied to his two stores, and is glad the suspects are in custody.

“It's definitely a little bit of relief, but unfortunately, It's just not the same anymore, we're just always like on high alert," said Cuenca.

Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County Sheriff in Houston, posted to X on Saturday that he believes at least four of the suspects arrested in McKinney are tied to smash and grabs in the Houston area.

"This crew is suspected in carrying out similar crimes in the Dallas area, as well as others in the greater Houston/Harris County area. We hope these offenders get prosecuted to the fullest extent," said Sheriff Gonzalez in his post on X.

Cuenca said he also hopes the grocery stores get more security.

"I think one of the reasons these guys were going after all the El Ranchos is because they knew that vulnerability, they knew that that was an ultimate weakness in their infrastructure," said Cuenca.