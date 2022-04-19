Fort Worth

Fort Worth PD: Woman Wounded by Stray Bullet Fired During Dispute at Horse Stables

The 88-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

By Maggie Prosser, Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

An 88-year-old woman was wounded Monday night by a stray bullet fired during a dispute at horse stables in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth police said two men were fighting about 9:20 p.m. at the stables, located in a remote area of McCandless and Northwest 33rd streets, near Angle Avenue, when gunfire broke out and struck the woman in the hand.

The woman was taken to the hospital from the 3100 block of Northwest 33rd Street with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Her condition was unknown Tuesday morning.

This story was from our partners at the Dallas Morning News. To read more coverage, click here.

