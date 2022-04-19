Fort Worth PD Search for Missing 82-Year-Old Man

Fort Worth police say they are searching for a missing man last seen Monday evening.

According to Fort Worth PD, 82-year-old Luis Estrada was reported missing on Monday, April 18 at around 7:40 p.m.

Officials said Estrada was last seen at 7:00 p.m. at the 850 block of 12th Avenue wearing a green baseball hat, dark gray jacket, light gray pants and black shoes.

Estrada is described as 5'8", 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Luis Estrada is believed to be lost and in danger.

Fort Worth Police urge anyone with any information regarding Estrada to please call at 817-392-4222.