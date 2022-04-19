Fort Worth

Fort Worth PD Search for Missing 82-Year-Old Man

Fort Worth PD says they believe Estrada is lost and in danger

By Brandi Smith

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth police say they are searching for a missing man last seen Monday evening.

According to Fort Worth PD, 82-year-old Luis Estrada was reported missing on Monday, April 18 at around 7:40 p.m.

Officials said Estrada was last seen at 7:00 p.m. at the 850 block of 12th Avenue wearing a green baseball hat, dark gray jacket, light gray pants and black shoes.

FW PD Issue Luis Estrada as Missing Person.
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Estrada is described as 5'8", 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Luis Estrada is believed to be lost and in danger.

Fort Worth Police urge anyone with any information regarding Estrada to please call at 817-392-4222.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us