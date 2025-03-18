Watch Live: FWPD release body cam video of incident where owner was mistaken for burglar

Fort Worth Police are expected to release body camera footage from an attempted burglary where officers mistakenly shot at the owner of a business.

On March 12, Fort Worth Police responded to a call to investigate a commercial burglar alarm at approximately 3:50 a.m.

When police arrived at the restaurant in the 1100 block of Terminal Road they saw a man holding a gun at the back of the business, according to a report.

Officers gave verbal commands for the man to show his hands, and he did not immediately comply. One officer "fearing for their safety," fired his weapon at the man. The man was not hit and proceeded to comply with the officer's commands. He was taken into custody, according to a FWPD report.

Later officers said they learned that the man was the business owner and he was released from custody.

Investigation showed that the restaurant and storage at the back of the property had been broken into. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The owner of the business declined to comment after the incident.