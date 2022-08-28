Fort Worth PD: Hostage, Suspect Dead After Vehicle Pursuit

One woman is dead after she was held hostage in her car by a male passenger, Fort Worth police reported in a press conference on Sunday.

Fort Worth police responded to a request by the Troy Police Department to assist in a vehicle pursuit at 7:23 p.m. Sunday evening. The car eventually entered Fort Worth and crashed near Spur 820.

Officers learned that the male passenger was holding the female driver at gunpoint. Officers then heard a gunshot from the vehicle and believed the driver had been shot by the suspect. At least one Fort Worth police officer fired at the male passenger and treated both the victim and the suspect.

Both have been pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing and information is preliminary, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said. The Forth Worth Police Department's Internal Affairs office is handling the case.

This story is developing.