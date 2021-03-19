Fort Worth

Fort Worth, Partners Launch Digital Recycling Tool in Honor of Global Recycling Day

Fort Worth is one of two cities selected to pilot the program

Fort-Worth-City-Logo-022112
NBC 5

In honor of Global Recycling Day, the Recycling Partnership has launched "Communities for Recycling," an initiative to provide Fort Worth residents with real-time, personalized, and hyperlocal recycling information through Facebook Messenger.

Fort Worth is one of two cities selected to pilot the program.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the initiative is the result of a collaboration between the City, the Recycling Partnership, Facebook, and consumer packaged goods brands like PepsiCo.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Beto O'Rourke 12 mins ago

Beto O'Rourke's ‘Powered by People' Helps Pay for DeSoto's Senior Residents Displaced by Winter Storm Damage

The program, operated through Facebook Messenger, allows people in Atlanta and Fort Worth to learn more about recycling common items like plastic bottles, cardboard, and metal, the City of Fort Worth said.

Users can also learn about how to recycle less common items like yogurt cups, pizza boxes, and egg cartons.

“Communities like Fort Worth realize that social media is a progressively important communication tool to connect with new audiences for specific programs such as recycling,” Robert Smouse, assistant director of Code Compliance-Solid Waste Services, said. “Fort Worth is proud to be one of the pilot cities chosen to share this personalized, hyperlocal recycling information to our residents. Recycling and waste minimization are important issues in our city. In order to reach the largest audience possible, who better to do that with than Facebook.”

The City of Fort Worth said users can get real-time recycling guidance for their location by typing questions into Facebook Messenger.

The digital tool is available in English and Spanish to Facebook and Instagram users in Fort Worth.

Residents can send messages on the Communities for Recycling page on Facebook or Instagram.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFacebookRecyclingglobal recycling day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us