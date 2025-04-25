Fort Worth Opera returns to Bass Hall for Cinderella with a twist

Fort Worth Opera brings its season to a close this weekend at Bass Performance Hall with an Italian composer's take on the classic fairy tale Cinderella. It’s the company’s first fully staged production at Bass Hall since 2019 and the opera is pulling out all the stops with a powerhouse cast, full orchestra, lush sets and costumes.

La Cenerentola was composed by Gioachino Rossini and was first performed in 1817. In this version, there is no wicked stepmother, fairy godmother, or glass slipper.

However, there is love, laughter, and a happily ever after. And for tenor Victor Robertson, who in Prince Ramiro playing on the Bass Hall stage, is a dream come true.

"I've sung in most, a lot of them [concert halls] all over the world, so it's kind of reminiscent of something in like Cologne or Vienna. It's a gorgeous, gorgeous hall," Ramiro told NBC5. "What I noticed about Bass Hall was, literally, you don't even really have to sing out hard. I mean, you just barely hit a note and it just goes to the back of the room, so it's just amazing, I don't know how they did that."

Robertson, by the way, made history as the first performer to debut at the Kennedy Center, the Metropolitan Opera, and Broadway all in the same year.

New York- and Dallas-based director and choreographer Candace Evans leads the production, bringing her signature blend of operatic finesse and physical storytelling to the Bass Hall stage.

"I always ask my performers what would happen if the supertitles went out during a performance in Italian or German - would the audience still know what was going on?" Evans said in a news release. "That's our task: to bring the story to life from the words, the music, and our actions. Luckily, with Rossini and his wonderful characters and insightful comedy, that's such a fun task."

Tickets are still available for performances Friday night at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2:00.

As the opera closes its current season, it's also looking ahead to its 80th season, a year-long celebration of the oldest opera company in Texas.

The company's 80th season will feature four main productions:

Jonathan Tetelman - October 2025

La Belle et La Bête (Beauty and the Beast) at Ridglea Theater - November 2025

Cowboys & Culture at The Amon Carter Museum - February 2026

Madama Butterfly at Bass Performance Hall - April 2026

Other highlights of the 2025-2026 season include:

Wintersong at First Presbyterian Church showcasing Hattie Mae Lesley Resident Artists - Holidays 2025

Amahl and the Night Visitors at Stage West - Holidays 2025

Subscription information is here.