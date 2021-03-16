Fort Worth Opens Application Window for COVID-19 Pandemic Rental Assistance

The City of Fort Worth and its' partner agencies are offering emergency renters assistance in the form of current or past due rent, current or past due utilities, and other housing expenses that came from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for emergency assistance opened on March 8, and those who qualify for unemployment, had a reduction in household income, or facing financial hardship may apply.

Rental assistance is typically available three months at a time with verification of household income and can last up to 12-15 months.

Payments will be made directly to landlords and/or utility providers.

Landlords and owners can apply on behalf of their renters that meet the requirements with the tenant's signature on the application as well.

Applications are available on the Neighborly Software here, and those without internet access are encouraged to visit local libraries, community centers, and other public buildings for WiFi access.